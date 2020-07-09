Cobb Police are investigating after they say shots were fired during an attempted armed robbery in Vinings on Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Suffex Green Lane and Paces Walk, which is about a half mile from Cumberland Parkway, according to police spokesman Wayne Delk.
Delk said one of the two people shot was a suspect and additional suspects fled the scene. He said the robbery attempt involved multiple suspects — possibly three.
“The suspects who fled the scene are not in custody,” Delk wrote in an email Thursday night. However, he said there was “no apparent indication of an imminent threat or danger to the public at large.”
Delk said the condition of those wounded was unknown, but initial indications were that one person was shot in the lower torso and the other was wounded in the upper shoulder and neck area.
