Cobb County Police are seeking a woman who may be a witness in a shooting death.
At about a quarter before 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of trouble at a mobile home community near Sandtown Road just south of the Marietta city limits.
There they found an unidentified Hispanic man dead in a trailer with multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told officers a woman had been seen running from the trailer and yelling for help.
Investigators are working to figure out the identities of the victim and the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.
