Cobb County police are looking for a person suspected of being involved in an armed robbery in Mableton Thursday.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday to an armed robbery on Woodward Circle, in a neighborhood off Floyd Road in Mableton. Police found the vehicle the suspects used and followed it on Interstate 20 into Atlanta, where it crashed into another car on the shoulder.
Three men ran from the car, police said. One was struck by a vehicle and died. His name will be released by Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.
A second man, Adhay Nelson-George, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
The third person remains unidentified and at-large, according to police.
The initial armed robbery is being investigated by Cobb police. Atlanta police are investigating the crashes.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact police at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.