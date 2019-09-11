Cobb County police are searching for the driver of a large SUV, which allegedly hit and injured a motorcyclist as he was traveling south on Old Hamilton Road near Oregon Park in Marietta.
Police say the vehicle, which was reportedly leaving Oregon Park and turning left onto Old Hamilton Road when it hit the motorcyclist, is described as dark colored and possibly a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon or Acadia.
“The vehicle likely has damage on the driver’s side near the rear,” Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton told the MDJ Wednesday morning. “If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Cobb police on 770-499-3987,” she said.
Marie Grassi Hall shared details of the incident on the Marietta City Neighborhood Group’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon, claiming her son is the motorcyclist injured in the hit and run.
She told the MDJ her son is 25 years old and doesn't remember much of the incident because he was concussed.
He spent two days in hospital and is now recovering at home, she said Wednesday.
Hall, who lives less than two miles from Oregon Park, said in the post that her son was hit by the “dark-colored” SUV around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 4.
“The vehicle that hit my son left the scene . . . sped away at a very fast speed,” she said. “My son was seriously injured, he lost consciousness and was hospitalized with multiple injuries.”
Hall said her son was thrown 50 feet when hit by the vehicle and sustained a concussion, two broken ribs and a broken clavicle.
“Fortunately, he will be all right,” she said. “There was a witness who gave a description of the vehicle.”
Hall said her son’s motorcycle is a yellow 1994 Honda Magna and it made impact with the back of the SUV on the vehicle’s driver’s side.
She urged anyone with information about the hit and run to contact her or Cobb police and shared the accident report case number.
“Thank you so much for any help you may be able to offer,” Hall posted.
To date her post has elicited 37 comments from well-wishers and others who say Old Hamilton Road is dangerous.
“We have rules with the kids about how to try and stay safe,” Jay Taylor, a neighborhood resident, commented on Hall’s post, adding that he checked the camera on his property gate to see if it showed anything from the time of the hit and run but it was clear.
Another comment from Susan Coggins Norris stated “most people coming in and out of there (Oregon Park) are parents or grandparents attending ball games.”
Jim Taylor posted “hopefully the Cobb County police will start to pay attention to this road! So dangerous! People fly in both directions on this road!”
On Aug. 17 the Oregon Park Baseball Association posted on its Facebook page urging players’ families, friends and others visiting Oregon Park to take care because of speeding drivers in the area.
“We have had several instances today where folks have been driving too fast in the park and flying over the speed bumps to where vehicles (are) bottoming out after hitting the speed bumps,” the association posted. “Also, several times it was witnessed where folks completely drove around the speed bumps and a couple of near misses from a head-on collision due to excessive speed.”
“We are asking for each of you to please communicate to those friends and/or relatives who are visiting the park for the first time and those that are returning to please slow down at the park,” the association said.
