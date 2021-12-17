Cobb school and police officials said Friday that viral social media rumors about threats of violence against schools were likely fake.
On Friday morning, news reports from across the country referenced a “challenge” on TikTok, the video social media app, that supposedly encouraged or warned of violence at schools on Dec. 17.
"Cobb Schools Police is aware of the national trend involving fake threats being spread on social media and is on the watch for specific threats to any of our school campuses,” a statement from the Cobb County School District says. “If school administration or Cobb Schools Police learn of specific threats, we will alert our parents first. We also encourage our students, parents, and staff to not distribute or share these posts but instead to report specific concerns through the District’s tip line through call, text, or email.”
The Cobb County Police Department said they haven’t had any local threats related to the TikTok trend, but that the department will work with CCSD to investigate all credible threats.
“We are aware of the social media narrative and have had no (credible or otherwise) threats to our MCS schools,” said Jen Brock of Marietta City Schools. “We have engaged (Marietta Police Department) as a proactive measure and will have additional staff throughout buildings today.”
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, echoed that statement, saying MPD was not aware of any credible threat to schools, but that “like with any threat, we take them seriously and will work with school administrators to ensure a safe learning environment.”
