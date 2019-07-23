Cobb County police have ruled out criminal charges in relation to an incident at a Mableton supermarket involving State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, which has sparked nationwide political debate.
Thomas took to social media Friday complaining a man verbally abused her in the checkout line at a south Cobb Publix.
She claims the man told her to “go back where you came from” in a race-related verbal attack.
The man, Eric Sparkes, has publicly denied the claim.
Cobb police issued a statement Tuesday, concluding the department’s investigation of the dispute.
“Both parties have been advised there will be no charges made by the Cobb County Police Department,” a spokesman stated. “Both were provided information on how to contact the Cobb County Magistrate’s Office if either wished to pursue any further criminal action.”
Always the race card.
