Cobb County police have ruled out criminal charges in relation to an incident at a Mableton supermarket involving State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, which has sparked nationwide political debate.
Thomas took to social media Friday complaining a “white man” verbally abused her in the checkout line at a south Cobb Publix that afternoon.
She claims the man told her to “go back where you came from” in a race-related verbal attack.
The man, Mableton resident Eric Sparkes, says he is a lifelong Democrat of Cuban descent and denies the racism claim.
He is discussing with lawyers whether to pursue a defamation case against Thomas.
Cobb police issued a statement Tuesday, concluding the department’s investigation of the dispute.
“Both parties have been advised there will be no charges made by the Cobb County Police Department,” a spokesman stated. “Both were provided information on how to contact the Cobb County Magistrate’s Office if either wished to pursue any further criminal action.”
Thomas and Sparkes say their initial interaction happened in the express checkout section of the supermarket, designed for shoppers with 10 or fewer items.
Sparkes admits he called Thomas a “lazy little b----” because she was in the express checkout with more than 10 items, leading Sparkes to use the regular checkout to purchase three items.
He says he is sick of people being rude and that’s what motivated him to say something to Thomas at the grocery store.
Thomas says she used the express lane despite having about 15 items because she is nine months pregnant and can’t stand for long periods, and her 9-year-old daughter was with her at the time.
Thomas’ social media posts about the incident, including a 12-minute Facebook video of her recollection of the interaction, went viral Saturday, sparking heated debate from both Democrats and Republicans throughout the country.
“I’m very upset,” Thomas says between sobs at the start of her Facebook video. “Because people are getting really out of control with this, with this white privilege stuff.”
The video on Thomas’ public Facebook page has been viewed over 165,000 times and shared over 3,000 times.
It was published with the caption “I’m about to be very transparent because this racism and hate is getting out of control! I feared for my life!”
Thomas’ July 19 tweet about the incident, which states she was “verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back where I came from” has been retweeted almost 20,000 times and has garnered almost 30,000 comments and over 80,000 likes.
Thomas and Sparkes confronted each other again at a press conference outside the Publix on Saturday, when Sparkes reiterated he did not tell Thomas to “go back where you came from,” disclosing to reporters he is a devoted Democrat and would have voted for Thomas if she was his district’s representative.
Sparkes also said his Latino grandmother raised him, that he was subject to racism as a child and he claims Thomas is merely seeking public attention for her own political gain.
“She blew it out of proportion,” he said. “This woman is playing the victim for political purposes because she is a state legislator.”
In a video of the July 20 press conference outside the Publix, posted online by 11 Alive, Thomas steps in front of a news camera that is filming Sparkes as he tells his version of events.
Pointing her finger at him, she yells “you don’t get the spotlight, you don’t get anything at all because you degraded me and berated me ... and you think you’re going to get away with this, no you’re not, you’re going to jail.”
In the video, Thomas says she is shining a light on the incident for all women of color, and pregnant women, who might be racially targeted by “white men.”
This prompted Sparkes to interject that he is not white.
“I don’t care what you are,” Thomas says to Sparkes in the video. “Yes, you are.”
A part of that video, posted by Thomas on her Twitter page, has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.
In a weekend interview with Channel 2 Action News, Thomas appeared to backtrack slightly.
“I don’t want to say he said ‘go back to your country’ or ‘go back to where you came from,’ but he was making those types of references is what I remember,” she told the station.
Come Monday, Thomas held a press release in the state legislative office building alongside her lawyer, holding firm to her original narrative.
“I want to make sure everyone knows I’m not backtracking on my statement or retracting anything I said,” she told those gathered.
She had not tweeted or posted publicly since Saturday, as of press time.
Celebrities, activists and politicians helped spread Thomas’ posts on social media through the weekend, with her name and #StandWithErica trending.
Sparkes says he is not on Twitter and was “aghast” when he saw Thomas’ posts through a friend.
Throughout the country, the story has become less about the exact words Thomas and Sparkes exchanged at the Publix and more about race and politics in general.
Republicans have been critical of Thomas, claiming she’s using the incident to solicit campaign funds, while Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump and his administration of popularizing racist comments about sending people back to where they came from.
On its Facebook page, the Cobb County Republican Party said Thomas was responsible for a “hate hoax” and was trying to “con donors to contribute based on something that didn’t happen.”
In response, the DeKalb GOP added “here is an example of a proud member of the Democrat Party being abused by a Democratic representative.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia weighed in with a “#WeStandWithErica” tweet.
“We stand with you," the party tweeted. “Trump’s racist rhetoric is emboldening hate across Georgia and our country, while Republicans refuse to denounce it.”
(1) comment
Always the race card.
