Cobb County police have revealed more details in the death of a 5-year-old girl at a southeast Marietta apartment complex in which the girl’s mother has been arrested on charges of murder, strangulation and cruelty to children.
Police said they were called to a home in the Cumberland Crossing Apartments on Hidden Glen Drive around 9 a.m. Monday, where they found the 5-year-old girl unresponsive with bruising and injuries consistent with strangulation.
The child was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Cobb County police said in a news release Thursday.
“The investigation into the child’s death revealed a multitude of visible injuries on the child that are consistent with physical abuse (past and present),” the release stated. “Though a definitive cause of death has not yet been released by the Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office, there were visible neck injuries indicative of strangulation.”
The girl’s 30-year-old mother, Shekinah Ayesha Akbar, was arrested Monday and booked into the Cobb County jail, where she remains without bond on three felony charges of murder, aggravated assault/strangulation and cruelty to children in the first degree, records show.
Police said Akbar has only lived in Cobb since late 2019.
“She and her daughter are from the Mobile, Alabama, area,” police said. “Shekina also has a son who was not in the home during this incident (he is with relatives in Alabama). Currently there are no known reports of abuse here in Cobb County or the state of Georgia.”
Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-3945.
Akbar’s arrest warrant states she physically assaulted her juvenile daughter, resulting in the child’s death.
The apartment complex where the assault allegedly occurred is near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Delk Road.
Akbar can only be granted bond by a Cobb Superior Court judge, her warrant states.
