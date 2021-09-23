The Cobb County Police Department has identified the two people killed during a domestic dispute in west Cobb Tuesday night.
Jeffrey Lawrence Bishop, 50, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police. Lillian Bishop, his mother, was also killed by a gunshot, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk.
Officers first responded to the house at 5976 Brinkley Road, located off Antioch Road in the Lost Mountain area, around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. Jeffrey Bishop had been in a dispute with family members which escalated into physical assault, during which he began shooting at his family.
Michael Bishop and Andy Bishop, also of the family, escaped to a neighbor's house and called 911. SWAT and crisis officers were among those who responded, and worked to get Jeffrey Bishop to surrender, Delk added. Police were unsure whether Lillian Bishop was still inside the home.
SWAT members eventually "executed a tactical response" around 3 a.m., only to find Lillian Bishop had been shot "much earlier." Jeffrey Bishop, also shot, was found in another area of the house.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.
