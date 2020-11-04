Cobb County police have received an annual grant to help reduce traffic injuries and deaths.
Cobb County Police Department was awarded a $129,048.80 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for its Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program, the department announced Wednesday.
The grant was awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data, and Cobb police have received the grant for the last several years, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesperson for the department.
“The Cobb County Police Department is appreciative of the support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety as we continue on in our mission of keeping our community safe as they travel the roadways in Cobb County,” Chief Tim Cox said in a statement.
The HEAT task force combats impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving in Cobb County, according to the department. As part of the program, Cobb police will also conduct high visibility patrols, concentrated patrols and sobriety checkpoints, and partner with the highway safety office’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI and Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaigns.
