While much of Cobb County has been underwater lately, Cobb police say one motorist got to experience the phrase in a literal sense.
The police department shared a Facebook post on Tuesday showing a vehicle more than halfway submerged in a body of water, its front half resting precariously on a muddy shore.
"With all the expected rainfall, we encourage everyone to drive safe and slow down!" the post states. "Earlier today our Underwater Search and Rescue Team recovered a 2018 Dodge Charger. Although the car may need some work, we are happy to report no injuries."
The car ended up in the drink on Monday night, during heavy rains, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Delk said the driver was exiting The Park at Vinings Apartments, south of Cumberland Boulevard and west of Interstate 285, when they lost control and ended up in a body of water near the entrance.
He said he did not know whether or not the driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
"Wet roadways can be hazardous roadways. Even the posted speed limit can be too fast for conditions when roads are slick," Delk said, encouraging drivers to turn their headlights on and "slow down."
Chance of rain continues to top 50% for Wednesday and Thursday this week, before dropping to nearly zero on Friday, according to Accuweather forecasts.
