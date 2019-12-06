SMYRNA — The school lunch debt of virtually all students on free and reduced-price lunch will be erased for the 2019-20 school year, thanks to donations coordinated by the Cobb County Police Department.
On Wednesday, the police department presented the Cobb County School District's Food and Nutrition Services with its second $5,000 donation in about a month to pay for lunch debt accrued by families who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches but who delayed applying for those meals at the start of the year.
The district is reimbursed for the cost of free and reduced-price lunches through the federal school lunch program.
The total $10,000 donated through the Cobb County Police Department and its partners covers just about all of the debt accrued by nearly all students across the district's 112 schools, according to Emily Hanlin, executive director of Food and Nutrition Services.
Hanlin said districtwide, 40% of students, about 45,000 children and teens, are on free or reduced-price lunch.
Cobb families who delay submitting their application don't often do so intentionally, and factors can range from a language barrier to a busy schedule, Hanlin said. Once the applications are filed and approved, those families stop accruing debt, but in the meantime, charges are being placed on those students' accounts, she said.
"We still feed those kids because we know those kids are in need," she said. "These families don't really have a way to go back and pay off that debt. This money allows us to go back and wipe that away for those families."
The donations don't cover the debt of students who pay full price for meals, but any debt accrued by those families are normally paid off within a week of their appearance, according to Hanlin.
Officers presented the donation at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, a Title I school at which 1,500 students out of the 2,600-person student body qualifies for free or reduced-price meals.
Pebblebrook Principal Dana Giles called the police department's donations a "tremendous blessing" for her school. Giles said many students there rely on the meals they receive through the free lunch program as a reliable source of food.
"We provide a breakfast and lunch, which is different from some schools that just provide lunch, and a lot of our students really need it. Good nutrition is the foundation of a solid education," she said, adding that the donations give the school the budgeting "cushion" it needs to provide hot meals for students in need. "I'm always anxious (around the holiday season) when our students are away from us for long periods of time, because I know that's a sustained amount of time that they may not have a meal."
Organizing these donations was the brainchild of Cobb County Police Officer James Conwell, who says the idea came out of a conversation in 2018 with a friend who teaches public school in Alabama.
"He just happened to mention that, at his school, if people want to help, the way to do that is to pay off these lunch bills," the officer said. "And I thought, 'Oh, that's a pretty good idea.'"
Conwell said he was also studying concepts in graduate school that included how communities having a reliable food source corresponded to healthy and thriving populations.
He said he worked with community partners, including officers of local chapters of the nonprofit Fraternal Order of Police, to organize a golf tournament fundraiser and other donor opportunities.
"Once we reached out to them, they really took the ball and ran with it and are responsible for the majority of the donations," Conwell said.
A golf tournament organized by local Fraternal Order of Police officials in September netted more than $21,000, and $5,000 went to Cobb's nutrition program. The tournament was organized with the help of Steve Gaynor, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge serving north metro Atlanta, and lodge Vice President Jon Byrum, both of whom are sergeants with Cobb police.
"He wanted $10,000," Gaynor said of Officer Conwell. "But we were able to dedicate five grand because we needed $15,000 because our Cops and Kids Christmas event cost about $25,000. ... But (Conwell) got his wish, because through our public relations efforts, another company came through ... and donated $5,000 more, so he got his $10,000."
The donation from the tournament was presented about three weeks ago, and the second $5,000 donation, presented Wednesday, came from Patak Meat Products, an Austell-based meat wholesaler.
Conwell said he's elated to see more than a year of planning and organization coming together for such a worthy cause.
"We were very satisfied with the $5,000. We were hoping for $10,000 — shooting for the stars and landing in the clouds was absolutely fine," he said. "But now, through Sgt. Gaynor's efforts ... we've really gotten to see that in the 2019-20 school year, the (lunch debt) is essentially taken care of for these kids."
Conwell said he hopes the acts of kindness will have a trickle-down effect throughout the community, and the police department hopes to continue organizing the debt payoff for years to come.
