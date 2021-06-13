Jun. 11—An Atlanta man has been charged with more than 25 crimes related to a string of burglaries in Cobb County and other jurisdictions. Aron Jermaine Major, 47, is accused of breaking into at least a dozen businesses between September 2020 and his arrest on June 1. Arrest warrants from Cobb, Marietta and Kennesaw police describe a pattern of late-night and early-morning burglaries where the ...