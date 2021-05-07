A Cobb County police officer was shot in the hand by his fellow officer during a tangle with an aggressive dog, police said.
Police were sent to 5765 Maxham Road in Austell "to check on the welfare of a child believed to be living in a shack behind this address," at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday, Cobb police said. Two officers arrived shortly before 1 p.m. and encountered an aggressive dog.
The dog attacked one officer and the other officer shot at the dog. The dog was hit, but in the process, the officer being attacked was also struck in the hand, police said.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to be treated for the gunshot wound and dog bites, police said. The status of the dog, which was picked up by Cobb County Police Animal Control, is not known at this time.
Cobb Police said they did not encounter a child at the residence.
