An Atlanta man is dead and several others are injured after a crash on Interstate 75 at Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw Thursday morning, according to police.
Cobb County police said they are investigating the incident, which occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 around 7 a.m.
Per investigators, a black 2005 Ford Expedition was northbound on I-75 at the exit ramp to Barrett Parkway, occupied by three adults and one juvenile, all from Atlanta.
“As a truck changed lanes in front of it, the Expedition swerved left and went off the road before swerving back to the right and onto the roadway where it began to roll over several times,” a press release from the Cobb County Police Department stated Thursday. “An adult passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and did not survive his injuries.”
Police said the driver of the vehicle and the other passengers were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are not publicly identifying the crash victims until next-of-kin notification, the department said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 770-499-3987.
