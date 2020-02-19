Cobb County police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Riverside Parkway at Factory Shoals Road in Austell, according to a traffic alert tweeted publicly by the county police department.
The Cobb police department’s 12:40 p.m. notification on Wednesday stated one vehicle had overturned and traffic on Riverside Parkway was affected by the investigation into the fatal wreck.
No details were initially given about the person who had died.
Return for updates.
