Three men are dead, including two from Marietta, following three separate vehicle collisions at intersections in Cobb County over the weekend, which remain under investigation by county police.
Marietta residents John A. Spadafora, 91, and Robert M. Higginbotham, 61, died on Sunday and Friday respectively, while 18-year-old Woodstock resident Cameron S. Clason died after being ejected from his motorcycle on Saturday.
According to press releases from Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, the first of the fatal crashes occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night at the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Powers Road in east Cobb.
Delk said, per investigators, that Higginbotham was driving a white 2011 Mercedes SL550 northbound on Johnson Ferry Road when he turned left onto Powers Road, and collided with another white Mercedes — a 2010 C300 — being driven southbound on Johnson Ferry Road.
Higginbotham was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene, Delk said.
The driver of the C300, 19-year-old Marietta resident Colin W. Outz, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
On Saturday, the weekend’s second fatal crash in Cobb occurred in the county’s northeast, near the outskirts of Roswell, just before 4:30 p.m.
Investigators said Clason, of Woodstock, was riding his black 2009 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle westbound on Alabama Road when he was hit by a gray 2001 Nissan Altima that was turning left onto Old Mountain Park Road from Alabama Road eastbound.
Clason was ejected from the motorbike and transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Delk said.
The driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Genesis L. Lugo, also of Woodstock, did not need medical attention on the scene, police said.
Sunday’s fatal crash in Cobb County occurred just after 5:30 p.m. outside Mountain View Elementary School in east Cobb, at the intersection of Sandy Plains and Davis roads, per police reports.
Spadafora, of Marietta, was driving a black 1999 Mazda truck southbound on Sandy Plains Road and was turning left at the intersection onto Davis Road when he collided with a gray 2006 Infiniti car that was being driven northbound on Sandy Plains Road by 42-year-old Roswell resident John J. Hamm, per investigators.
Spadafora was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead later in the evening after his condition worsened, Delk said.
Hamm was also transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, per police.
All three crashes remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police on 770-499-3987.
