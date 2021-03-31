A weak password created by an employee of AlertPoint, Cobb County School District’s emergency warning contractor, was exploited in the February cyberattack on the district, Cobb police say.
The Feb. 1 false “code red” alarm led to lockdowns across the district, and was initially chalked up to a technical glitch. Weeks later, school district officials announced the alarm was intentionally triggered through a cyberattack.
Officer Shenise Barner, spokesperson for Cobb Police, said the attack is still under investigation. Thus far, CCSD has determined the attack was targeted specifically at the district, and not at AlertPoint’s system as a whole.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the MDJ last week multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, but he could not share which agencies.
District officials do not know why the AlertPoint system was targeted, per a February news release, but believe it was “to disrupt education across the District, create district-wide chaos, and produce anxiety in the District’s students, parents, and staff.
“This was not a ‘prank,’ nor will it be treated like one,” the district said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.