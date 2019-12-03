A Cobb County police department employee is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with felony methamphetamine possession, authorities have confirmed.
Angel Marie Hall, 38, of Smyrna, was arrested by Marietta police at the Cobb County Police Department headquarters in Marietta just after midday Monday, records show.
Hall, a civilian employee of the Cobb Police Department, was booked into the Cobb County jail upon her arrest and was released from custody around eight hours later on a $3,500 bond, facing a single felony charge of possessing methamphetamine, according to jail and police records.
Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb Police Department, told the MDJ “we are not at liberty to comment on the criminal investigation being handled by Marietta police, but we can confirm our own internal investigation of civilian employee Angel Hall. She is currently on administrative leave pending the internal investigation.”
The Marietta police incident report states two elementary school-age children found a purse in the parking lot of Elizabeth Porter Park in Marietta at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, containing “a small amount of suspected narcotics.”
The children turned the purse into police, who initiated an investigation, per the incident report.
Marietta police listed the purse and an identification card as the only two items of property seized in regards to the case.
Hall’s arrest warrant states she was in possession of 5.3 grams of methamphetamine: 5 grams in her purse and 0.3 grams in her lanyard. It states she possessed the schedule two controlled substance at 140 North Marietta Parkway, where the Cobb police headquarters is located, between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, confirmed to media that Marietta officers made a “narcotic related” arrest Monday for felony possession of methamphetamine.
“There was nothing unique about this arrest from a law enforcement perspective and as such, the case is turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution and no comments or releases are planned,” McPhilamy emailed media Tuesday.
