AUSTELL — The single greatest issue between police and the Latino community is fear of deportation, according to officers and community members who gathered at the Cobb County Police Academy Tuesday for a forum on community relations.
About 100 police, faith leaders and Latino Cobb Countians attended. The event was the brainchild of Raymond Granell, a Spanish-speaking officer in the Community Affairs Division. As part of his work, Granell travels to Latino schools, churches and neighborhoods to work on improving police-community relations.
Similar events have been held before, Granell said in an interview, but he wanted to hold one where the Latino community could hear public safety presentations — including ones on issues that affect them in unique ways — in their native language.
Fear of deportation means people in the country illegally are less likely to report crime. For that same reason, criminals may victimize those people without facing consequences, police said. Even if crimes are reported, getting victims to testify in court is another challenge.
“I've been doing this for three and a half years, and now they feel comfortable talking to us,” Granell said. “The problem we're facing now, it's the next portion of it, which is — make them go to the court system and bring those responsible … to accountability.”
Cobb Police drove home the point that they were not looking to deport anyone who was a victim of a crime.
Much of the hesitation to report crimes is attributed to the controversial 287(g) program, which involved local sheriffs working with federal agencies to enforce immigration laws. Cobb police reminded attendees that Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens had ended the county’s participation in the program after taking office this year.
Attendees heard from Granell, Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox, detectives who investigate crimes in areas with large Latino populations and others.
Police spoke about how to avoid various scams, how to protect yourself against property crime, how to report fraud and identity theft and how to prepare and respond to disasters. Officers highlighted the new crisis intervention officer program, promoted planned community events and took questions from the audience.
Even people who have legal status or are U.S. citizens may have been “put in the same box,” as people without legal status in the past, said Karelis Ferrer, Latino outreach coordinator for LiveSafe Resources, a Marietta-based social services agency, in an interview.
“Sometimes its mistrust from other bad experiences,” Ferrer said.
Ferrer, whose agency works with victims of domestic violence, elder abuse and sexual assault, said events like Tuesday’s are essential to building trust.
“It’s fantastic, we have to do this in all the counties,” she said.
LiveSafe provides support group counseling, shelter for victims and their children, access to transitional housing and assistance with requesting restraining orders. Some Latina women are afraid to call her office, Ferrer said. Victims worry about deportation and losing their kids, including being reported to immigration authorities by their abuser.
On the other hand, if the abuser does not have legal status, he or she may be charged and deported. The victim, even if safe, then must cope with a loss of income.
Lindolfo Dossantis, a Brazilian teaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church, has worked with Cobb Police for 16 years. Spanish-speaking officers who can break through language barriers are an important part of improving community relations, he said. The Latino communities in Cobb are more comfortable speaking with and meeting officers than they once were, he added.
“Fifteen years ago was a scary moment, because we learn that police take you to jail, maybe you can get deported,” Dossantis told the MDJ. “Now … this approach between community and police department, gets us to the point (of) understanding.”
