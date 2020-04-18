Cobb County police are closing the doors to walk-ins at the department’s headquarters in Marietta and all county precinct stations until further notice.
The restrictions were announced Friday by the county, citing the need to keep first responders safe and offering instructions for contacting police from now on.
Police departments in Cobb’s six cities are responding in their own ways to the coronavirus pandemic, each posting information on their websites.
In Cobb, people can still call 911 for an emergency and if officers need to respond in person, they will.
People can also call 911 for a non-emergency, which does not require officers to respond in person, and they will receive a call back from an officer who can assist them over the phone and provide a case number if needed.
New police procedures have also been outlined by county police for situations in which officers respond to a scene in person.
In that case, officers will ask everyone present to be outside in an open environment and to social distance from others throughout the incident duration.
Officers won’t take your license, insurance cards and other identification, instead they will ask you to provide that information verbally.
Residents are advised to have something they can write on when dealing with police, to record a case number and any other important information.
“Be patient,” county police said Friday. “This is a difficult time for everyone but especially for first responders that do not have the opportunity to stay at home and self-isolate. The first responders have to think about your health, their health, and their families’ health that they go home to every day.”
Until further notice, the county police headquarters, central records office and evidence unit at 140 N Marietta Parkway in Marietta is closed to walk-in traffic. So are the five county police precincts, located in Cobb’s northwest, southwest, southeast, northeast and west regions.
To get incident and accident reports or criminal histories call 770-499-3900 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open Records Act requests can be submitted online through the county police department’s public records center.
To get evidence information call 770-499-4128 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
