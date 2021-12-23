Cobb police have charged a man who, they say, aided in the kidnapping of Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez, two of three victims in the July 3 shooting at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.
Justin Caleb Pruitt, of South Carolina, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, according to a warrant for his arrest.
On July 3, at the country club, police found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, 46, the club’s head of golf, who had been shot in the head. Police believe Siller was killed because he stumbled upon an active crime. In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Valdez, 46, of California, and Pierson, 76, of Kansas, both of whom had suffered "apparent gunshot wounds."
Several days later, members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals and the Chamblee Police Department arrested suspect Bryan Anthony Rhoden in DeKalb County. He was indicted in July on three counts of malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.
The warrant for Pruitt's arrest is the first indication from law enforcement Rhoden had not acted alone. At a July 8 news conference, Cobb police Chief Tim Cox did not say whether other arrests were expected but did call Rhoden the “lone shooter.”
Pruitt "did unlawfully participate" in binding Pierson and Valdez with duct tape and zip ties at 7501 Jonesboro Road in Jonesboro, Georgia, according to the warrant. He also participated in taking Valdez and Pierson to Pinetree in the bed of a pickup truck, where they were both shot and killed, the warrant states.
This whole situation is so sad for Siller's family. He was totally innocent. This new man who has been charged was also charged in S.C. for trafficking of cocaine in September. These two need to rot in prison. Praying for the Siller family.
