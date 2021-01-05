A hot pursuit chase following an armed robbery ended in a crash on Whitlock Avenue on Tuesday night, Cobb police say.
Police report two suspects have been apprehended, while one is at large after fleeing on foot. Officers from the Marietta Police Department also responded to assist.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
