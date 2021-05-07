Cobb Police have made one arrest in connection with Thursday's armed robbery and shooting at Town Center mall, the department announced.
Marquavis Wilson, 24, was shot in the abdomen by a security guard while allegedly participating in the robbery of A&M Custom Jewelry Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. Wilson was treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police say Wilson and two other suspects robbed A&M Custom Jewelry of several custom watches around 3:18 p.m. Thursday. While in the act of the robbery, one employee of the store "was struck on the foot by a projectile fired from the suspect."
The mall was shuttered Thursday evening as police investigated the incident.
Cobb Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 770-499-3945.
