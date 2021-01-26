MARIETTA — Cobb Planning Commissioner Judy Williams has died from the coronavirus, according to members of the county's governing board.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners opened its Tuesday night meeting with a moment of silence for Williams and other public servants who recently died of the virus, including two teachers with Cobb County School District.
Williams represented District 3 on the Planning Commission, and was appointed by Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who spoke at length about the death of her friend at the end of Tuesday's meeting.
"She was my rock — I depended on Judy so much," Birrell said. "She was a great friend outside of zoning, but she was definitely a huge support to me."
Williams was a lifetime resident of Cobb County, according to her obituary. She graduated from Marietta High in 1963. She joined county government as a planner in the community development department in 1972.
"Working over the span of her career with builders, Architects, developers, and homeowners, Judy’s vision of Cobb County is still alive in places like Indian Hills, the first subdivision she ever signed off on," her obituary reads.
Williams retired in 2000, but soon "decided she wasn't tired of working for the county," Birrell said.
She joined the Planning Commission in 2001 and the Board of Zoning Appeals in 2002, and has served on both since, Birrell said.
Concluding her comments, Birrell urged caution with regards to the coronavirus.
"Please be careful out there," she said. "It is serious, and it does cost lives and unfortunately we lost Judy."
Williams' funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of the Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home off Marietta Square. Due to the coronavirus, it will be livestreamed and in-person attendance will be limited to family, according to Birrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.