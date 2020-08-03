The Cobb Planning Commission will consider Tuesday a mixed-use development featuring restaurants, retail and almost 150 homes.
Embry Development Company is eyeing 30 acres at the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Old Powder Springs Road for the project.
About 13,500 square feet would be dedicated to retail space, according to county documents. On the residential side, Embry is seeking permission for 127 townhomes and attached houses and 21 detached houses.
The project has won the support of the Mableton Improvement Coalition. In a letter to the Planning Commission, coalition member Robin Meyer recommended its approval.
In other business, Flournoy Development Group is seeking a rezoning that would allow it to put a five-story, 340-unit apartment building on four acres beside The Battery Atlanta. The building would include a combined 6,000 square feet of office and retail space.
The case was originally scheduled to be heard by the commission at its June meeting, but was held after a person who had come to speak in opposition was told — incorrectly — that the case had been held and would not be heard that day.
Flournoy attorney Kevin Moore requested that the commission hold the hearing out of respect for the opposition.
Meanwhile, developer Brooks Chadwick Capital is seeking a rezoning that would allow it to place 81 single family homes on a wooded lot in the northeast corner of the county.
Brooks Chadwick has proposed putting the 81 homes on almost 50 acres off Wesley Chapel Road, near Garrison Mill Elementary School. The homes would be between 3,000 and 4,500 square feet.
The commission will also hear a request that would put 104 houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway.
Commissioners had held the project at their June meeting to give developer Toll Southeast LP Company more time to negotiate with area residents.
Although the company had managed to win their support — one area resident said in July that negotiations with Toll had lead to “reasonable compromises” — commission Chairman Galt Porter said issues with the site plans had to be corrected before he could recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve it, and it was held a second time.
