Cobb County Planning Commissioners will likely consider several mixed-use and townhome developments at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Embry Development Company is seeking a rezoning that would allow it to build almost 150 homes and 13,500 square feet of restaurant and retail space on about 30 acres at the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Old Powder Springs Road.
Embry attorney Kevin Moore predicted the project would be a catalyst for further development in the area at the Planning Commission's August meeting.
Renderings Moore shared during the meeting of the commercial space showed a grassy courtyard surrounded by two stories of retail and dining.
“The real vision here,” he said, “is to have a gathering space of local restaurants.”
Galt Porter, the commission chairman, complimented the proposal but said there was work to be done regarding issues flagged by the county Department of Transportation. He said designs would also have to be updated to meet area design guidelines.
In south Cobb, a trio of high-density developments could add hundreds of units to the county.
The Garner Group has proposed building 405 residential units — to include 21 townhomes and 384 apartments — on 60 acres at the intersection of Floyd Road and East-West Connector in Mableton.
The site is already well-developed and features a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store, Food Depot supermarket, QuikTrip gas station, two shopping malls and more.
Altogether, the project would total some 720,000 square feet, with almost 280,000 of them devoted to commercial property. The remaining 445,000 would be set aside for residential use.
Amenities of the residential portion would include a clubhouse, a swimming pool with a courtyard, an "activity lawn," a fitness center, a business center and a resident lobby and lounge.
According to a statement of intent submitted by the developer's attorney, Garvis Sams, the site plan includes fewer parking spaces than are typically required by the county "in order to include more open green space/parks ... and includes enhanced pedestrian connectivity to ensure meaningful 'walkability.'"
Just a mile and a half south, Meritage Homes of Georgia is seeking permission to build 180 townhomes and 23 single family homes on 30 acres in Mableton.
The parcels, off Floyd Road a mile and a half from its intersection with East-West Connector, are currently zoned for 44 single-family homes.
According to the application, the homes will resemble those in the nearby Willowcrest subdivision and be between 1,650 and 2,200 square feet.
Also in the Mableton area, developer Revive Land Group is looking to place 60 attached townhomes on a 7-acre wooded lot off Mableton Parkway, about two and a half miles south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Revive's houses would be between 1,600 and 2,100 square feet, according to documents filed with the county.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only recommend that the county's governing board approve or deny a rezoning request.
