Two residential developments will have to wait until March to be heard by county officials after the Cobb County Planning Commission asked developers to return with changes.
One, a proposed 51-unit townhome neighborhood by Kerley Family Homes, would be on an undeveloped, wooded 10.5 acres near the intersection of Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway in south Cobb.
Planning commissioners voted 3-0 to push back the request until their March meeting, with Commissioner Tony Waybright recused. The five-member commission is absent one with the passing of Judy Williams, who died January 25 from the coronavirus. Williams, who represented District 3, was appointed by Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
About a year ago, a different developer asked county officials for a rezoning that would have let it build 82 townhomes on the same property, with a density of nearly eight units an acre, said Kevin Moore, an attorney representing Kerley Family Homes. That request was withdrawn without prejudice, and this new development would be less dense, at 4.8 units an acre.
“We think this will be another excellent addition to this community, which has not seen what I call new residential development in probably 10 to 15 years or more,” Moore said at the commission’s meeting Tuesday.
The latest plans call for 26 guest parking spaces — the minimum required by the county for the 51 homes.
The county’s transportation department asked that the developer move the front entrance, to either directly align with the neighborhood entrance across the street, or at least 125 feet to the north. Moving the entrance would take out some guest parking spaces, so planning commissioners asked Kerley to rework its site plan and come back next month.
The developer has also agreed to a stipulation that all the townhomes will be marketed for sale, and that no more than 10% of the units will be rented out at any given time, Moore said.
Three nearby residents spoke in opposition to the development virtually, citing concerns about traffic, schools, quality of life, property values and wildlife.
Cobb Transit Division Manager Amy Diaz said a traffic study is not required for the current proposal, but one was done for the older, 81-unit proposal. That study showed it would have added between one and eight seconds of delay per approach at the Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway intersection, which is a four-way stop. The impact of the new, 51-townhome development on traffic would be 38% lower. The county has identified the intersection as a possible site for a roundabout.
Speakers also wanted to know more about a water detention facility on the site. Moore said the county requires retention facilities for new developments, and that if the townhome community were built, the detention facility would reduce the amount of rainwater runoff flowing from the site into adjacent neighborhoods.
Planning commissioners expressed support for recommending the project when it returns with changes.
“It seems to be a good compromise,” Commissioner Fred Beloin said.
Another application is for a duplex neighborhood on Puckett Drive off Mableton Parkway in Mableton. The developer, KO Management Inc., is requesting rezoning from commercial to residential for 26 homes on 5.41 acres, a density of about five units per acre.
Planning commissioners unanimously agreed to hold the duplex rezoning until March.
KO Management originally proposed a mix of townhouses and single-family homes in the neighborhood, but ultimately settled on an all-duplex project, said Parks Huff, KO's attorney.
Huff said the homes are to be priced in the middle $300,000s.
The duplexes are planned to have a modern style with flat roofs, renderings for the project show.
Robin Meyer, who chairs the zoning committee of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, a local civic organization, asked planning commissioners to call for more specific plans about the neighborhood’s amenities. She also asked they stipulate the homeowner’s association will be responsible for maintaining the outside of the homes, saying most homeowners will not be prepared to maintain the flat roofs.
The coalition also asked developers to limit the units to 10%, or two units, to be allowed to be rented. Huff asked that they be allowed to have twice that, but later agreed to limit it to three units, or 15%.
In addition to addressing the coalition’s feedback, the commission asked KO to update driveway plans to show measurements that meet county standards.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” said Planning Commission Chair Galt Porter. “I think this is a plan that works a lot better. There is some additional tweaking to be done to the plan, though.”
