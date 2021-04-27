MARIETTA — Galt Porter, chairman of the Cobb Planning Commission, is resigning from his post next month.
The news was announced by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid at Tuesday night's Board of Commissioners meeting. Both Cupid and Commissioner Monique Sheffield, the latter of whom appointed Porter to his most recent term on the commission, said they had no further information on his reasons for stepping down.
Porter served as chair of the five-member, board-appointed body for just over a year, taking the spot in March 2020. He was recently the subject of a dispute between the planning commission and Board of Commissioners when he vocally objected to a proposed rezoning the commissioners had proposed for a piece of county-owned property.
Porter did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the meeting.
