These are dark days for local theaters.
Literally.
The lobby chandeliers no longer welcome friends and fans during an intermission popcorn break. The spotlight hasn’t been moved in weeks. The bright stage lights that once illuminated performers are gathering dust. With no one needing them to guide their way, the aisle floor lights have lost their use.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a great deal of uncertainty for nearly everyone and every industry. Once flourishing businesses and restaurants and Mom-and-Pop stores have had to close their doors for good, unable to withstand the financial hit of having to close those doors to customers.
In the past few weeks, however, those who have been able to reopen their doors have done so, while still following safety guidelines such as keeping customers 6 feet apart and sanitizing their spaces thoroughly and often. But what does a business whose entire business model is dependent upon many people being in one space, at the same time, in close proximity to one another, do to thrive and survive?
That is the problem many local theaters and live performance venues are now facing and, in the same vein as their product, are having to get creative to solve.
LYRIC AND ROXY
On Thursday, the Atlanta Lyric Theatre’s “Virtually Vintage” Cabaret production will feature Lyric performers singing jazz tunes to “ticket holders.” Those who purchase tickets to the show will receive an emailed link Thursday with access to watch the performance. The Lyric is also waiting for approval to perform its 41st season opener in August at a very different venue from their normal theater setting, but one that would be much easier to stage within social distancing guidelines. After having to cancel two out of their five shows slated for this season, Artistic Director Mary Nye Bennett said the theater is wanting to come back in a “loud” way, while also amping up fundraising efforts to make up the difference.
The largest performance venues in Cobb, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and the Coca-Cola Roxy, had to cancel or postpone almost all of their concerts and performances that were slated for the spring and summer. Type in cobbenergycentre.com and your eyes will immediately be filled with a notice from the theater with instructions on how to find out if an event has been canceled or postpone, along with the statement that the theater is closed “until further notice.” The Roxy website’s home page is a sea of “postponed,” “canceled,” “New Date!” and “refund options” buttons.
VENUES ON THE SQUARE
A much smaller venue with a local vibe, Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, has postponed but not canceled any of its intended productions. “This was not how we intended to celebrate our fifth season but let me assure you that we see no reason to cancel any of our productions,” said Executive Artistic Director Emil Thomas. “We are simply postponing the season until the fight against COVID-19 has ended. Let me be clear, Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square will reopen. We will have our fifth season. We will celebrate the stories of our people. But we must wait, we must pause, and we must do our part to not spread the virus any further. In the meantime, we will continue to stream past productions from our earlier seasons.”
Its neighbor across the Marietta Square, the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, has been hosting virtual movie nights and a series of “Living Room Sessions,” during which familiar Strand singers and musicians perform songs from their homes and “audience” members can view them for free on their phones or computers.
“It was a quick left turn from what we had been doing in the theater, but it’s been amazing to see patrons old and new come together virtually to spend some time together during a time where we’re all so separated physically,” said Strand General Manager Andy Gaines. “I’ve also just been blown away by the performers who have stepped up to lend the Strand their talents for the Saturday night concerts — every person performing has volunteered their time out of love for the Strand. It’s incredible to see. This situation has given us the opportunity to reach people that we haven’t been able to reach before with our virtual programming, and that’s exciting. We’d love to incorporate some of the things we’ve been doing like live streaming even once we reopen.”
Gaines said the Strand is offering those virtual shows for free “in the hope that it will bring some light to dark times,” but stressed that even though the doors are closed, the theater still has expenses.
“We’ve applied for grants, loans, fundraised and rounded that out with community outreach so that when we can reopen, we can hit the ground running,” Gaines said. “I’m sure it comes as no surprise that we’ve seen a huge financial impact from this. Most of the money in our budget comes from events — we held over 1,000 events in 2019 — and we’re definitely missing that revenue. That being said, we continue to be encouraged by the support that our local community has shown through volunteering and individual donations. We’ve heard from many people that have made it a tradition to donate every Friday night to our double feature movies as a ‘virtual movie ticket.’ The vast majority of The Strand’s budget comes from ticket sales and events, unlike most nonprofit arts that rely more heavily on donations, and it’s going to take the support of our community to help us bridge the gap until we reopen.”
Gaines said this weekend would have been the opening night for one show and another three would have been in pre-production for the summer. The Lumiere Lounge on the second floor would have been open to patrons who wanted to grab a cocktail and listen to live jazz piano throughout the night, and the fourth floor would have been host to a wedding rehearsal dinner. Instead, the chorus of those many voices will be replaced with an eerie silence.
Gaines said he has shared his struggles and challenges with other live venue managers and artistic directors, which he has found to be helpful.
“Live theater venues were among the first to close doors, and we expect to be the last type of business to reopen due to the number of people who come to enjoy the theater. Of course, we would love to reopen as soon as we can, but we’re not going to open unless we know we can do it safely,” he said.
Still, Gaines said he sees the light at the end of the stage and remains hopeful that the historic theatre and all of its neighboring arts organizations can adapt and survive.
“The relationship between the Strand and this city is inspiring — there’s so much love that goes into everything we do and it gets reflected back to us by our patrons tenfold,” he said. “I have every confidence that we’ll make it through, with the help of our community.
