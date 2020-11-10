The fate of a Cobb police officer who shot and killed a Fulton County teenager this summer should be decided by a grand jury, the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
The statement was released after the family of the teenager, Vincent Truitt, demanded the resignation of Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox and the prosecution of the officer who shot Truitt. The family’s demand came after seeing video they say contradicts the department’s claim that Truitt had pointed his gun at officers while fleeing arrest.
“We understand this investigation has taken a considerable amount of time,” Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb Police Department, said in a statement. “However, we believe it is necessary for the investigative process to move forward and to allow the District Attorney’s office and ultimately a Grand Jury to render a decision in this matter.”
Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes recently shared video from an officer’s body camera and a police car’s dashboard camera with Truitt’s family, according to the family’s attorney, Gerald Griggs.
“What you can see is it clearly contradicts the police’s narrative that … Vincent brandished, fired or pointed the gun,” Griggs said Tuesday. “Matter of fact, you can’t see the gun at all until after he’s been fired upon and it’s some distance from his body as he’s on the ground asking the police ‘why you shot me?’ and ‘I’m dying.’”
Truitt, 17, was one of three teens in a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop July 13, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release issued later that week. The car fled and later stopped at a dead end behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway off Interstate 20 and south of the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.
Truitt and one of the car’s other passengers ran, the GBI said.
A Cobb County police officer, who has not been identified, shot Truitt after the Fulton County teen “brandished” a handgun while fleeing, per the GBI release. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died the next day.
The other two suspects, a 15-year-old and another 17-year-old, were arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle and on an outstanding warrant, respectively.
An autopsy conducted by the county medical examiner found Truitt had been shot twice from behind. The office’s report, which was made public in October, ruled Truitt’s death a homicide. The office said the ruling means Truitt’s death was caused by the actions of another and does not indicate whether a crime has been committed.
In Tuesday’s statement, Delk said “We respectfully disagree with some of the characterizations of the events that happened on the night of July 13, 2020,” though he declined to say whether the department disagreed with Griggs saying Truitt never “brandished, fired or pointed the gun.”
“Mr. Truitt was armed with a handgun (in his hand) as he exited the vehicle,” Delk said in the statement. “An officer running toward him observed the weapon and responded by drawing his issued weapon and firing two shots, striking Mr. Truitt both times.”
In defending its decision to withhold the video, the county has cited an exemption to the state’s open records law that allows government bodies to withhold records relevant to a pending investigation.
All officer-involved shootings are turned over to the GBI for investigation, Delk noted.
The GBI completed its investigation last month and delivered it to Holmes’ office.
“The investigation is still open so it’s not available for release,” GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said at the time. The investigation would be closed “after all of the judicial steps have been completed,” she added, at which point the findings will be made public.
Holmes has “indicated through her office that she does not intend to release the tape,” Griggs said. “We believe that the public should see the tape because of the misstatements of fact from the police chief. It’s quite clear even from the tape Vincent posed no threat to any member of law enforcement.”
A spokesperson from Holmes’ office declined to comment on the case Tuesday.
Holmes, a Republican, lost her bid for reelection last week and will be succeeded by Democrat Flynn Broady, whose campaign platform included more aggressive treatment of allegations of police misconduct.
According to Griggs, Broady plans on putting the case before a grand jury when he takes office in January.
The officer who shot Truitt is still employed by the Cobb Police Department, Delk said Tuesday.
