Cobb County has agreed to pay $275,000 to end a lawsuit brought by a man after he was shot as an unarmed 16-year-old by a county police officer, records show.
The settlement, signed by plaintiff Neghasi Middleton and a senior county lawyer on March 13, states Middleton received just over half of the money ($147,590) upfront and will receive around $1,800 a month for the six years between October 2020 and September 2026.
In settling, the county denied all liability in the case and Middleton dismissed his civil rights lawsuit against the county; its chief of police at the time of the shooting, John Houser; and the police officer who shot him, James Caleb Elliott; per the settlement.
“Mr. Middleton is relieved that this chapter is over and looks forward to putting his life back on track,” his lawyer, Tanya Miller of Atlanta firm DuBose Miller, told the MDJ Thursday. “The settlement was a compromise agreement between the parties. It took into account the risks both sides faced with continued litigation.”
County spokesman Ross Cavitt told the MDJ “both sides have been working toward this settlement for a considerable amount of time.”
Cobb County was actually dismissed as a defendant, along with Houser, on April 3, 2019, per court documents, but the county agreed to pay the settlement on behalf of Elliott, the only remaining defendant.
“The purpose and intent of this settlement agreement and release is to fully and finally resolve any and all claims for damages and other relief which were made, or which could have been made, by (the) plaintiff in the complaint,” the settlement states. “In consideration of the terms of the release, (the) county on behalf of (the) defendant agrees to pay the total settlement amount of $275,000.”
Case
Middleton’s 34-page civil complaint was filed on Nov. 5, 2018 in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, and assigned to Judge Mark Cohen, claiming Elliott used excessive force in his duty as a police officer.
Middleton sought a jury trial, damages and relief, claiming his civil rights were violated.
The shooting incident happened on the morning of Nov. 6, 2016, when Middleton was 16 years old, records show.
Per Middleton’s complaint, he was in the driver’s seat of a car parked in a residential neighborhood of Mableton, socializing with three other juveniles, when Elliott approached them in response to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle.
Middleton identified himself to Elliott upon request but then fled the car on foot out of fear, his complaint stated, adding that Elliott fired at least eight bullets at Middleton, some of which struck houses, street signs and other neighborhood structures.
Middleton was shot once in the back of his leg by the eighth bullet, his lawsuit claimed.
“Middleton, an unarmed, young African-American male, and in fear for his life because of the reports of killings of black boys by police across America, left the car as instructed,” the complaint stated. “But he fled on foot away from defendant Elliott as fast as he could, desperate to reach the safety of his nearby home.”
Middleton claimed Elliott “unjustifiably and suddenly opened fire” on him, and continued to terrorize him with shots as they ran through the subdivision, per his complaint.
“Unarmed and terrified by (the) defendant’s barrage of gunfire, Middleton displayed no sign of aggression before or during the shooting,” the lawsuit stated. “He presented no threat to defendant Elliott or to anyone else.”
Elliott resigned as a county police officer, records show.
According to Middleton, Elliott was the subject of three previous complaints from Cobb residents, who claimed he used excessive force and racial bias against African Americans.
Elliott was exonerated after internal police investigations into those incidents, and did not face charges in relation to the shooting of Middleton, records show.
