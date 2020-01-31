SOUTHEAST COBB — Seated at his office desk, reading from a well-worn Bible, Pastor 7 is anything but the typical leader of a congregation.
Tattooed and heavyset like the nightclub bouncer he once was, the religious man legally known as Danny Lee Wells takes off his Georgia Bulldogs cap and rubs his bald head in preparation of sharing his sordid past.
It’s not easy to admit when you’re wrong, but Pastor 7 doesn’t hesitate in owning his mistakes.
“I’ve done some very horrible things,” he told the MDJ recently during a tour of his ministry south of Vinings. “I believe (that) me going to prison saved my life. I took the negatives and turned everything positive.”
Since 2000, Pastor 7 has been following a very different path to the one he used to walk, and this is reflected in his choice to abandon his legal name for one symbolizing his faith.
He established 7 Bridges to Recovery, a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry, in order to help others and share the word of God.
For a long time Pastor 7’s work and remarkable backstory paid off, helping to raise awareness and donations that grew the ministry and its outreach metrowide.
“What makes me feel good about myself is to help other people not go through what I went through as a child,” he said.
But a false rape accusation against Pastor 7 in 2016 derailed his progress and continues to threaten the ministry’s future.
He’s hopeful that by highlighting his plight and journey to enlightenment he can reverse the bad luck, and continue to support over 100 vulnerable men, women and children so they’re not forced to live on the street.
This is his story.
A rough start
Pastor 7 grew up in southeast Atlanta, the middle child of nine. His father was a heavily scarred veteran who spent two years in a prisoner of war camp and fueled the dysfunctional family atmosphere with violence. At age 3, Pastor 7’s eardrum burst due to his father’s abuse and his hearing was never the same.
Around the age of 10, an illiterate Pastor 7 ran away from home. He lived in woods near Jonesboro Road for two years, and having never learned to read or write, he hustled to survive.
“I lived a life of pain and hurt as a child,” Pastor 7 said. “A lot of fighting, a lot of surviving.”
He was first incarcerated at age 12 in a local juvenile detention facility. At 16, after years in and out of the system for petty crimes, a judge gave him a choice — do time at the adult men’s state prison near Alto in northeast Georgia, or do time in the Army.
Pastor 7 chose the latter and spent his 17th birthday in basic training in Kentucky. Four years later, around 1975, he was released, still “full of pain, full of hurt and anger.”
Pastor 7 returned to Atlanta and a life of crime, involved in drugs, strip clubs and even the mafia, he said, adding that his Army training served him well, but for the wrong reasons.
Surrounded by money, women and illicit substances, Pastor 7 thought he had everything he wanted while embroiled in the metro’s underground. But he wound up in the federal prison near his old neighborhood, USP Atlanta, in 1992, and so started his journey to a brighter future.
Visitors
It was on his 60th day in solitary confinement that Pastor 7 saw the five black “death demons” in his cell.
It was 1996. He understood the demons had come to collect his soul and take him to hell.
“I believed doing the drugs and everything I was involved in (that) I sold my soul to Satan,” Pastor 7 said.
Without knowing why, he fell to his knees, his arms outstretched above his head, and uttered “I surrender.”
What happened next, he says, could only have a spiritual explanation.
Pastor 7 heard someone tell him that they would never leave him, nor forsake him. It was a life-changing moment.
“I get goosebumps just talking about it,” he said. “The next day, they let me out of solitary.”
Still illiterate and lacking any real religious or formal academic education, Pastor 7 said his experience led him to study several religions in search of guidance, and Christianity resonated. “I wanted to find out who was this God I surrendered to,” he said.
While in prison in Puerto Rico, where he was transferred for around 18 months, Pastor 7 was given a weathered copy of the New King James Version of the Bible — the very same text he keeps at hand today. He gradually learned to read and write, and says being labeled a “God man” by the other inmates saved him from several violent situations.
“I went back into my cell with this book and I just didn’t stop,” he said.
New approach
Released from prison at the start of the new millennium, Pastor 7 abandoned his old ways and pondered how he could help others in need through God’s word. Something told him he should reach out to the people living in The Bluff — a notorious neighborhood in west Atlanta known for drugs and crime.
An outsider in The Bluff, Pastor 7 has been defying expectations by feeding and helping the residents there on an almost daily basis ever since.
Three times a week he takes hot food to the community, just a short distance from where his ministry has made its home on Plant Atkinson Road in south Cobb. There, everyone is invited to daily Bible studies and Sunday church service, as well as food, shelter and fellowship.
Pastor 7 established a certified nonprofit organization for his ministry, called 7 Bridges to Recovery. His complex includes a church and accommodation for over 100 women and children, some of whom have lived on site for more than a decade.
The ministry also features workshops and space for members to fix up and recycle donated items for sale.
Furniture, appliances and sometimes even cars are given to the organization. Sales help cover the $25,000 it costs to run the ministry and its whole operation each month, Pastor 7 said, adding that he sometimes bids on storage lots at auction so the items inside can be fixed up and sold to make a profit for the ministry.
In addition to the 100-plus women and children housed on the south Cobb site, the ministry also has four houses not far away in Fulton County for men to stay in.
Pastor 7 says he is a full-time volunteer, dedicated to God and the ministry, where he has a small apartment. His staff are also volunteers, and they all rely on outside support.
“Donations ... it’s how we live, it’s how we survive,” Pastor 7 said.
Over the years, Pastor 7’s ‘bad-guy-turned-good’ story helped generate awareness of his work for the homeless and his nondenominational congregation.
Donations reached up to $1 million a year at one point, he said.
But that all changed, a few years ago, when Pastor 7’s world turned on the tip of a teenage girl's tongue.
False accusations
Pastor 7's accuser was 14 years old in September 2016 when she said he had raped her in the ministry’s open-plan dorm room for women and children almost four years earlier, in December 2012, when she was 10.
It was a lie, her mother says, explaining the idea had something to do with the girl’s father and issues completely unrelated to Pastor 7 or the ministry.
“She’s old enough to know better now, but back then was easily persuaded by her dad,” the mother told the MDJ while at the ministry recently, adding that her two younger children, aged 3 and 4, often stay there with her mother, a resident.
“I wouldn’t let my children around just anyone, but I trust them with Pastor 7,” the mother said. “All you have to do is watch Pastor 7 with the children, they just flock to him, and children can feel when something’s off. I feel devastated that it was my daughter who told the lie.”
The MDJ chose not to reveal the identity of family members in this case.
Pastor 7 said he was treated like he was guilty until proven innocent, even after his name was officially cleared in respect of the rape accusation.
“It destroyed everything,” he said. “It’s still hanging over me.”
Pastor 7 said all it took was one glance at his record, and the Cobb police investigator determined he was guilty, despite obvious evidence to the contrary. He was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond, records show.
In September 2018 the Cobb District Attorney's office dropped the prosecution, officially citing a lack of evidence.
Pastor 7 hopes people “start coming back” and supporting the ministry for the sake of those who rely on it every day.
“I know, with the right support, we can be bigger and better,” he said. “The city’s not going to help these homeless people.”
For Pastor 7, the people under his care are the top priority.
“It’s not (a case of) me trying to get my integrity back,” he said. “I can’t let those women and children back out onto the street. We are a house of refuge for those women and children.”
Core community
There are just over 100 women and children living in the ministry’s dorms.
Each get their own cubicle, affording some privacy, but the partitions aren’t quite head-high and there are no cubicle doors. Mothers with children get the biggest stalls, some accommodating as many as four small beds.
Everyone shares common bathroom facilities and the common kitchen and dining area. There’s also a well-stocked communal wardrobe, filled with donated clothing, that is managed by one of the residents.
That woman is Kali Jackson, 21, who says Pastor 7 and the ministry “completely turned my life around.”
Last May, Jackson was in court before a judge facing up to five and a half years in prison and over $200,000 in fines on drug-related charges, she said.
Jackson had been staying at the 7 Bridges to Recovery ministry for close to a year, and Pastor 7 attended her court hearing to advocate for her. He told the judge she was a useful member of the ministry team, managing the community closet, and was making positive progress.
The judge gave Jackson a three-year probationary sentence on the condition she kept up her involvement in the ministry, where she had support and mentoring.
“I’ve been sober almost two years,” Jackson told the MDJ, while showing off the ministry’s neatly organized communal closet. “I come from a dysfunctional family and since I’ve been here my family has been somewhat restored. Being here has given me a future and a purpose.”
For self-proclaimed “house mom” Bibi Cager, the ministry is truly home.
Cager graduated from Georgia Tech, worked for the university as a physical education teacher, then got breast cancer and the medical bills bankrupted her. She lost a breast and her job, she said.
Cager sought refuge at the ministry and never left. After 12 years, she has been part of Pastor 7’s community longer than anyone.
“I’m making sure everything’s secured,” Cager said, indicating the doors to the communal kitchen she sometimes sleeps beside. “It’s not just a place to come and lay your head, it’s not a shelter. It’s a place, first of all, to learn and meditate on God’s word each and every day. This is not a joke, this is for your life to be changed and to find a purpose.”
Cager’s cubicle in the women’s dorm, decorated in Georgia Tech collectibles, is the same one she’s spent the last dozen years in, Pastor 7 said.
“I offered to build her a little flat and offered her other rooms and spaces over the years but she wants to stay there,” he said.
To learn more about the ministry, or donate, visit its website: 7bridgestorecovery.org.
