Cobb County PARKS received the Georgia Recreation and Park Association Agency of the Year Award during the GRPA awards banquet on Nov. 6.
The award was presented to five population groups within the state, with Cobb County falling into the largest population category – 150,000 and over.
The GRPA Agency of the Year Award recognizes excellence and leadership in providing quality recreation programs, parks and facilities that enhance the quality of life in communities.
Nominees are judged on staff development, staff involvement in park organizations, park facilities, new and outstanding programs and major accomplishments over the past year.
The department had a monumental 2018-2019 year. Some of the highlights included opening a new 44,000 square foot event center at Jim R. Miller Park, cutting the ribbon on Mabry Park and adding 406 acres of Cobb PARKS inventory.
In late 2018, Cobb became the first Georgia county to establish an Emergency Locator Marker Program. The mission of the ELM project is to provide trail markers at every quarter mile on Cobb County’s Trail System.
Cobb PARKS is responsible for 239 buildings and 6,045 acres of park land. The department offered a total of 108 new programs this fiscal year and held hundreds of classes, activities and events, including the first annual Cobb International Festival.
"Cobb County PARKS is very proud to receive the GRPA Agency of the Year Award for the largest population category," said Jimmy Gisi, PARKS director. "Our staff, with the support of the Board of Commissioners, has worked extremely hard during 2019 to provide quality recreational programs and exceptional facilities. We were in competition with several excellent large agencies from across the state but our year was just a little better."
The Georgia Recreation and Park Association was formed in 1945 as a private, non-profit institution to support and promote the recreation and park industries within the state of Georgia.
