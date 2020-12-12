POWDER SPRINGS — With an equestrian facility, BMX track, water park and sports fields, Wild Horse Creek Park in Powder Springs is already a major destination in south Cobb. But with some help from State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks, the park has added some shiny new toys to its roster of amenities.
On Saturday morning, Cobb Parks and Recreation and the Hawks hosted a grand opening for two new attractions at the park: a Hawks-branded basketball court, and a game and recreation room called a “Good Neighbor Club.” The team also paid for and distributed Christmas gifts for 101 kids who are served by Wild Horse Creek Park.
The new facilities are part of a broader effort by the team to give back to the metro area and embrace their social responsibility.
“As part of our Season of Giving, we always look at ways that we can give back to the community,” said Andrea Carter, vice president of corporate and social responsibility for the Hawks. “One of our key principles is that we would be a community asset. We didn’t want to be here just to play basketball.”
Carter noted that projects like the park improvement are one part of a broader push by the team to lift up metro Atlantans. The Hawks have also helped sponsor pop-up grocery stores for food insecure people and delivered groceries to senior citizens. On Dec. 10, the team announced it refinanced its construction loan for the Emory Sports Medicine Complex by partnering with a group of Black-owned banks.
Starting at 10 a.m., staff from Cobb County Parks and the Hawks teamed up to hand out presents to a long line of cars. The team spared no expense on the presents: inside the festive bags were tablets, headphones, bicycles and hover boards.
The court itself is eye-catching in bright red, black and gold, and is the 28th the Hawks have built since 2015. Inside the Ron Andersen Recreation Center is the fifth Good Neighbor Club, a recreation room that includes the familiar table tennis and pool tables, as well as a Playstation and other amenities.
Cobb Parks and Recreation staff were thrilled to have the new resources available, though due to the pandemic, it will be some time before local kids are able to fully use them.
“Here in Cobb Parks … we create memories,” said Mario Henson, Service Division Manager for Cobb Parks. “And so we feel that this is an opportunity to create a memory, especially with what we have going on with this pandemic.”
Interim Parks Director Michael Brantley explained that while Cobb Parks paid for the fencing, landscaping, and grading of the court, the Hawks picked up the tab for everything else. He was proud of the partnership with the Hawks and spoke highly of the team’s commitment to service.
“It’s a great partnership,” Brantley said. “It’s paying off wonders for us.” He was hopeful that Cobb Parks can continue to partner with the Hawks in years to come, especially post pandemic.
“I think this (project) should be the first of what we hope is many.”
