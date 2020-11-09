Cobb County Parks Department Director Jimmy Gisi has been named deputy county manager, the county announced Monday.
The position has been open since then-deputy manager Jackie McMorris was named county manager in April by the Board of Commissioners.
“Jimmy has worked for the county in various capacities and always stands ready and willing to help anytime we need his assistance,” said McMorris, who tapped Gisi for the position. “His experience working in parks and recreation, as well as government services and legislation, is going to be a great asset to help move the county forward for generations to come.”
Gisi led Cobb's parks department from 1996 to 2007, leaving to join the Georgia Recreation and Park Association as its executive director. He rejoined the parks department in December 2016.
Gisi has more than 33 years of government experience, according to a county news release. He earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure studies from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in public administration from Valdosta State University.
“It is truly an honor to be selected as Cobb County’s next deputy county manager," he said in the release. "I appreciate the confidence and trust the county manager has placed in me and I look forward to joining her management team."
Gisi lives in Powder Springs with his wife Angela.
