Most park facilities — a list that includes outdoor playgrounds, aquatic centers and park bathrooms — will reopen Monday, according to a Cobb County news release.
"Many of these facilities will have public health restrictions in place that will help maintain recommended social distancing," the release notes.
The county closed all parks March 23, one day before Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The county reopened trails and passive parks, or those without playgrounds or opportunities for organized activities such as team sports, April 25. All outdoor parks reopened May 11.
"Following the Governor’s latest Executive Orders, Cobb PARKS is working with associations and athletic organizations to formulate COVID-19 response plans that will allow organized games to resume when their plans are approved," the release notes. "This could be as early as mid-June."
Park rentals are not yet available, "but plans are underway to restart them soon" according to the release. Night lighting will be phased in over the next several weeks.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the county will limit the number of people using aquatic centers and swim lessons will not take place. Lanes will be available to rent.
Central Aquatic Center:
June 1: 15 swimmers (one per lane)
Mountain View Aquatic Center:
June 1: 25 swimmers (one per lane)
West Cobb Aquatic Center:
June 1: 10 swimmers (one per lane and 2 in the deep water)
South Cobb Aquatic Center:
June 1: 5 swimmers (one per lane and 1 in the lazy river for exercising)
Seven Springs Waterpark:
June 15: 25% of capacity (125 swimmers per session)
Sewell Park Pool:
June 15: 20 swimmers (splash pad closed)
