Parents of students in the Cobb County School District will soon be able to let the district know whether they plan to send their children to in-person classes or virtual learning for the spring semester.
Families can change their selection online any time in the two-week window between Sunday and Nov. 29, according to the district.
The district gave the following guidelines for parents to make their selections:
- Make sure the adult who first enrolled each student (the enrolling adult) completes the choice process. Attempting to complete the process as another adult will not work.
- Use your preferred computing device to navigate to ParentVUE by visiting parentvue.cobbk12.org/PXP2_Login_Parent.aspx or by opening the ParentVUE app on your mobile device.
- Log in with your user name and password. If you have forgotten your password, click the Forgot Password link on the login page.
- Once you are signed in to ParentVUE, direct your attention to the left-hand side menu and select the Back to School Choice menu item.
- On the Back to School Choice page, find each of your registered students listed, along with the two learning options (FACE-TO-FACE or continue FULL REMOTE) for each.
- Choose the option that best fits the needs of your student(s) and family.
"As we continue to be committed to offering you choice, Cobb's commitment to health and safety will continue as well," the district said in a statement. "We recognize that this school year has already been full of challenges. We know we cannot address every way COVID-19 has impacted your lives, but we can continue to give families safe and healthy face-to-face and remote classroom options for as long as public health conditions in Cobb County allow. We sincerely thank you for your support and partnership as a member of the Cobb Schools Team and look forward to supporting your student(s) for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year."
For fall semester, a slight majority of parents, 51%, selected the face-to-face option for their children during the selection window, according to the district website. About 37% chose remote learning, and the rest did not respond. This difference was more pronounced in families of younger students; among elementary schools, 58.7% of parents chose in-person and 35.2% chose the remote option, and in middle school 54.2% chose in-person and 37.9% chose remote. High school students had an almost even split with 42.7% of parents responding with the in-person option and 42% with virtual.
Currently, about 56,000 students are in face-to-face classrooms while about 55,000 are learning remotely, CCSD spokesperson Nan Kiel told the MDJ in a statement.
"If parents do not make a choice before the choice window closes, as was the case during the first semester, each parent will be asked to contact their local school," Kiel said.
The second semester begins Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, and ends May 26. For information about health and safety protocols and instruction for the 2020-21 school year, visit www.cobblearningeverywhere.com.
