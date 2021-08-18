Cobb Schools parents are expected to again protest the district's optional mask policy and demand a mask mandate, this time before the school board's evening meeting on Thursday.
More than 100 rallied for a mandate at the district's central office last week, and a small group of counter-protesters also showed up to voice their support for the optional policy.
The Cobb County Republican Party's attention has been drawn to the expected Thursday demonstration planned for 6:30 p.m., and the GOP provided the details to its followers on Facebook.
"If Cobb Citizens want to counter-protest, advocating for freedom from mask mandates for our children and Cobb County Schools Employees, we urge that you do so in an orderly and peaceful manner," the post said. "We urge people to let our wonderful police department handle any issues that may arise. It is our hope and prayer that while exercising First Amendment Rights, people do so in a peaceful way and always obey city, county and state laws."
There were often tense moments between protesters and counter-protesters at last week's demonstration. At times members of both groups, with faces close to each other's, pointed and threw hands in the air.
At one point, a man protesting in favor of masks shouted at a counter-protester, accusing her of hitting him with her megaphone. The counter-protester shouted back that he’d spit on her. Both denied wrongdoing.
The protests have come on the heels of more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported in the district through the first two weeks of school, the fifth grade of East Side Elementary School being sent home because of COVID cases and complaints over Cobb school board Vice Chair David Banks responding to parent concerns with an email linking to COVID-19 misinformation.
On his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who is campaigning to become lieutenant governor, questioned why there were no school board agenda items addressing COVID-19 to be discussed on Thursday.
"How is (it) that @CobbSchools Board can meet and the words 'Covid' or 'health' not appear anywhere on agenda? The 4 GOP Board members have created a 'School Board filibuster' and will not even discuss student and employee safety! And they wonder why there is a Cognia audit," wrote Allen, referencing the special review the school district underwent this week.
Democratic Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard took to Facebook Wednesday to remind constituents of the upcoming school board meeting and to point out that COVID-19 safety measures had not been put on the agenda.
"Agenda items are added by either the Board Chairperson, the Superintendent, or with the support of 4 of the 7 board members. This agenda item did not have enough support," Howard said.
Republican Cobb school board Chair Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ "there was no change or sudden emergency" related to COVID-19 that would necessitate an agenda item for discussion.
"I would recommend to Dr. Howard or Mr. Allen to contact the superintendent, Mr. (Chris) Ragsdale," Scamihorn said, adding "it's just a difference of opinion."
If the chair or superintendent don't add an agenda item, board members can request to have one added with the support of three other board members, he said. Adding COVID-19 to the agenda did not get that support.
Asked to respond to the calls of concerned parents who want to hear more discussion about the virus and what the school district is doing to mitigate spread, Scamihorn said, "To what end?"
On the mask policy, Scamihorn said no matter the decision, half the constituency will be angry with the district and board.
"By having masks optional, if we want to be 100% mask-wearers, everyone can put one on," he said.
Democratic board member Tre Hutchins said he supported placing COVID-19 on the agenda for board meetings and thinks the topic should be discussed monthly.
"Since we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, this topic should be debriefed monthly to discuss the challenges that occur frequently," he said. "To dismiss the pandemic and how it affects how we educate in Cobb County is challenging for me as we all strive to ensure Cobb Schools (continues) to be the best place to teach, lead and learn."
The Cobb school board meets Thursday for an afternoon work session at 2:30 p.m., breaks for a closed session and then returns for a voting session at 7 p.m. The meetings take place in the board room at the district's central office, at 514 Glover St., Marietta.
