Cobb County has developed an "initial reopening plan," per a county newsletter released Monday.
The plan outlines reopening timelines for county park facilities, libraries, senior centers and government buildings that closed because of the coronavirus. The plans are subject to change, the newsletter notes, and are "based on current executive orders by the governor and public health guidance."
Parks
- Outdoor county parks are open. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Summer camps: Due to the tight health restrictions imposed for camps by the governor’s executive orders, Cobb County has suspended summer camp programs until further notice.
- Aquatic centers: Parks personnel continue with facility preparations and training before reopening. The county is targeting the first week of June for limited access openings at some of these facilities, and encourages people to monitor its website or contact the specific center for details.
- Playgrounds, restrooms and organized activities: The county is awaiting further public health guidance on when to allow organized sporting activities to resume and how to properly prepare playgrounds and restroom facilities for eventual reopening.
- Amphitheater concerts: Many concerts have already been rescheduled for later this year. Check details on specific events for ticketing information.
Libraries
- Library staff is providing virtual services, including storytime programs.
- Staff will begin reporting on May 26 for safety training and facility preparations, including quarantine and materials handling for 90,000 returning items.
- Curbside services will be implemented at seven libraries in June.
- Some facilities will be open as polling places, then a phased-in reopening of those seven library facilities with limited services is planned for mid-June.
- Limited services in all remaining libraries will start in early summer.
- Visit cobbcat.org for details on specific locations.
Senior Centers
Because those who use these centers are considered some of the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, the county is "taking the utmost precautions" in preparing senior centers for reopening. Supervisors are currently keeping essential services, such as Meals on Wheels, operating. There will be extensive training and preparation at the centers during the month of June, with select activities at some centers resuming after the Fourth of July.
Government Buildings
The county is opening certain facilities for limited public events. Property management staff has been configuring public-facing buildings for reopening and will likely coordinate opening buildings when the county starts bringing employees back to work in June.
