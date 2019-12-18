A federally-funded program is being rolled out in Cobb County to help prevent opioid overdoses.
The Cobb Opioid Fatality Review Project is about agencies partnering to create a better network of behavioral health in the community, in order to drive down the county’s opioid overdose death rate, which in 2018 was higher than the state’s as well as the rates in Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.
The project was announced in May by the acting Cobb District Attorney at the time, John Melvin, who said Cobb was “dramatically and negatively” affected by the opioid crisis.
“In 2017, we led the state and other larger counties in the reported number of overdose deaths,” Melvin said in May. “And in the two years previous to that, we saw a 49% increase in deaths associated with opioid use over those years.”
The Cobb DA’s Office issued a news release Wednesday announcing the project has “begun in earnest,” with the first case reviews and prevention measures completed.
A three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice totaling just under $900,000 is funding the program in Cobb, which includes two dedicated staff in the Cobb DA’s Office.
Judicial case manager Latoya Inzar and investigator Matthew Mize are tasked with reviewing local opioid overdose cases to determine how best to prevent them.
“Cobb County completed its first opioid fatality review on Nov. 20, with great participation from stakeholders and the U.S. Department of Justice,” Inzar said in the DA’s news release. “We were able to review three recent overdose deaths, and recommendations followed to improve policy and practice.”
Inzar said that review and recommendation process will continue to be improved in Cobb as the program progresses.
Already the project has produced a treatment guide and community resource booklet of food, housing, healthcare and other resources available to Cobb residents impacted by the opioid crisis.
Mize, who works to identify the drug dealers behind overdose deaths, said the work is significant because it will save lives.
“But more importantly, we aim to transform the lives of those suffering from addiction so that they may reach a sustainable recovery,” he said.
Project leaders have attended various trainings and participated in the Marietta Police Department’s opioid symposium in September, according to the DA’s news release.
Project work includes reviewing findings of the Cobb medical examiner on overdose deaths and mapping and analyzing individual cases, the release stated.
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 85 people died in Cobb from opioid overdoses in 2018, and 361 people visited Cobb emergency departments in relation to opioid overdoses that same year.
Cobb’s fatal opioid overdose rate in 2018, of 11.23 deaths per 100,000 people, was higher than Georgia’s rate of 8.75 and the rates in Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties of 9.33, 7.54 and 7.01 respectively.
Just over 300 people fatally overdosed on opioids in Cobb in 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined, showing the local rates were higher over those three years than the state’s and those in other metro Atlanta counties.
On a national scale, Georgia’s rate of fatal opioid overdoses (9.7 deaths per 100,000 people) was about a third less in 2017 than the country’s rate of 14.6 deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Many more people are dying from overdosing on prescription opioids than overdosing on heroin or fentanyl, a narcotic 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, statistics show, but the rates of fatal heroin and fentanyl overdoses are increasing.
In 2017, Georgia providers wrote 70.9 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people, compared to the average U.S. rate of 58.7 prescriptions, the drug abuse institute states, adding it was Georgia’s lowest rate at the time since 2006 when data became available.
“Opioid-involved overdose deaths have been rapidly increasing in Georgia since 2010, driven largely by increased use and misuse of prescription opioids,” the Georgia Department of Health states.
