Two additional early voting centers opened Monday, bringing Cobb County’s total to 11.
The centers are the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw and the Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Powder Springs. Both showed wait times of an hour and a half at noon Monday, according to the county’s interactive, online early voting map.
The county has never opened as many early voting centers at this point in an election, county elections director Janine Eveler said last week. During the 2016 general election, which attracted a record number of voters, the county offered two early voting centers during the first two weeks of the early voting period and 11 in the third and final week.
The county elections department made an effort to offer more early voting locations in part due to the expectation of record voter turnout. Numbers from the first week suggest it was a wise decision.
Cobb voters cast a total of almost 126,000 ballots in the first week of early voting, according to data posted online by the county elections department.
The figure is four times the number of ballots cast in the first week of early voting in 2016, when roughly 32,000 ballots were cast.
Both figures include in-person and absentee votes. The county had almost 538,000 registered voters as of Friday, according to Eveler. A final tally of those eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election is expected Tuesday. The deadline to register for the Nov. election was Oct. 5.
Despite the record turnout, the elections department wasn’t able to open as many early voting locations as it would have liked.
Eveler said the coronavirus has cost the department many of the experienced poll workers needed to manage early voting locations.
Noonday Baptist Church, for example, was expected to host an early voting center, but it had to be scrapped due to understaffing, according to Eveler.
