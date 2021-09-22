After floods ravaged Cobb County earlier this month, the county's Emergency Management Agency has opened a reporting tool to submit damage from the storm.
A form on the county's website allows residents to enter their address and damage sustained by flooding on Sept. 8 (the form, the county says, should only be used for damage stemming from that date). The form is also designed to respond to damage to living spaces, not yards or landscaping.
"The information gathered will be used for a report to (the Georgia Emergency Management Agency) after which any disaster declaration will be considered," the county wrote. "If such a declaration is issued, we will contact those impacted."
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/report-your-flood-damage-cobb-emergency-management.
