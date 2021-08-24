The Cobb County School District opened a survey on Tuesday morning, asking parents whether they would participate in provided COVID-19 testing if it was available in schools.
The survey, administered through the district's ParentVUE portal, closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The district sent a notification about the survey to parents, saying "we are exploring a partnership with both local and state public health for optional COVID-19 testing at schools in Cobb."
"Parent permission would be required, and COVID-19 testing options could help to reduce the amount of time students are not in a face-to-face classroom," the notification reads.
The one-question survey asks parents whether they would have their student participate in the testing program.
Though Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday masks would remain optional in the district, he did say the quarantine policy would be tightened slightly.
As of Monday, those defined as having come in close contact with a COVID-positive person have to remain at home for three days before they will be allowed to return. Before Monday, those who’ve been in close contact with someone who had the virus could return the next day so long as they wear a mask.
Marietta City Schools announced last week, in light of rising school cases, it would implement a mask mandate that Superintendent Grant Rivera said he hoped would be temporary. Rivera also told families on Aug. 16 that the district was preparing to provide free, optional testing to students and staff at school each week through a partnership with public health and the Georgia Department of Education. Like in Cobb, families will be required to provide consent for their child to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.