Cobb County announced the opening of a call center, starting Monday, which will provide residents with information about COVID-19, vaccines and booking vaccine appointments.
Residents may call (833) 974-3366 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-6 p.m.
Agents will answer questions about the virus and the vaccine and connect people with vaccination sites. They can assist callers with booking appointments through Cobb and Douglas Public Health sites, Georgia Emergency Management Agency mass vaccination sites and private providers.
English and Spanish agents are available, while language line services are available for other languages.
“Our call center will enable us to better serve Cobb residents by helping people who have had questions about or issues with scheduling vaccines,” Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a county press release. “Hopefully this effort will help more people get vaccinated and help Cobb County get back to pre-pandemic life as fast as possible.”
Also available is a chat feature, enabling residents to talk with an agent on their computer, tablet or smartphone. The hours for chat are the same as for calling — visit http://cobbcounty.org/COVID19 or http://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/ to use the chat feature.
“Cobb and Douglas Public Health is so thankful to Cobb County Government for launching this call center during the pandemic,” District Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said in the release. “We appreciate the partnership and will continue to provide the support needed for its success. It gives our residents an expanded local resource for COVID-related questions and allows public health staff to stay focused on providing vaccinations and resolving outbreaks.”
The call center is funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money sent to Cobb last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.