Cobb County officials unveiled signs and launched fundraising efforts for a future veterans memorial before a crowd of nearly 50 people in Marietta on Friday morning, kicking off an Independence Day weekend vacant of most of the large gatherings and celebrations that have become synonymous with the Fourth of July.
JoAnn Birrell, the county commissioner whose district encompasses the memorial site on Fairground Street, said Friday’s event marked the start of a fundraising and public awareness campaign.
At the event, Birrell and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin unveiled signs with renderings and information about the memorial. The signs, located on the site of the future memorial in front of the Cobb Aquatic Center, face Fairground Street opposite the LGE Credit Union.
“It’s going to be a beautiful tribute and memorial to all of our veterans,” Birrell said. “I have a great love for this country and for our veterans who not only paid the ultimate sacrifice, some of them, but have served this country and protected our freedoms.”
The memorial site will feature a star-shaped sculpture tower, service walls with brief histories and flags of each branch of service and photo walls for the community to leave pictures of family members who served. The Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, a committee formed in 2014 to plan the project, expects the memorial construction to cost $4.1 million.
Birrell said she will propose a contribution of $1 million from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding for the construction of the memorial. Cobb residents will vote on SPLOST renewal in November.
“It’s up to the voters to decide,” Birrell said. “This is one of my district projects that I’m very fond of, and I hope that it will come to fruition very soon.”
Dan Valentine, the executive director of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, said he hopes to raise $1.5 million for the memorial by the end of 2020. At first, he is looking for businesses and individuals ‘who can make a substantial contribution.” Later this year, the foundation will roll out plans to accept smaller contributions, those closer $10 or $20, Valentine said. He said the results of the fundraising campaign will highlight how the community feels about the memorial.
“Fundraising is also indicative of the community’s engagement, the community’s support of what we’re doing and what this stands for,” Valentine said.”
Croft and Associates designed renderings for the future memorial. Brian O’Malley, the project manager from Croft, said the construction timeline is dependent on fundraising, and the project may be assembled in phases as new funds are received.
Valentine, an Army veteran, said the purpose of the monument is to thank all veterans and bring people together.
“We’re thinking that, especially in this time… where you have a lot of race division, economic division, political division, for the most part, people supporting veterans transcends all that,” Valentine said. “So, we’re looking to that as a potential unifier in this county.”
O’Malley reiterated Valentine’s sentiment that the memorial would express gratitude to all veterans.
“This is not a memorial for a specific cause, a specific person or persons, a specific campaign, a specific service,” O’Malley said. “This is a memorial that simply says thank you to all veterans and their families regardless of their rank, service, age or campaigns served.”
According to Valentine, the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation hopes to open the memorial site on Memorial Day next year, May 31, 2021.
For more information about the memorial, visit the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation website at https://cobbveteransmemorial.com/.
