Tropical Storm Zeta was one of the most damaging storms to ever pummel Cobb, according to one county official.
Friday evening at least 30,000 were still without power, with outages expected to extend into Saturday for many.
“I feel comfortable saying this is the worst storm damage I’ve seen in my 20 years with the county,” Cobb Emergency Management Agency director Cassie Mazloom said. “The damage really was just so much greater than we really have ever seen.”
It all happened during a two-hour period Thursday morning, Mazloom said. At its worst, at least 150,000 people had lost power, as did four early voting centers, three of which were closed all day Thursday.
The county elections department could not extend voting hours Friday to compensate, said department head Janine Eveler.
“We are up against important deadlines for the rest of the preparation for Election Day and do not want to jeopardize that part of the voting process,” she said, adding that everyone in line by 7 p.m. Friday evening would be allowed too vote.
According to Mazloom, 124 houses in the county were damaged by falling trees Thursday. Of those, three were considered a total loss and another 47 sustained major damage, although those numbers were likely to change in the coming days. Another 49 houses were waiting to be assessed, she added.
Across the county, 260 traffic lights went out and 125 roads were closed due to the storm, Mazloom said. Of the 400 downed trees, only 80 remained Friday morning.
Outage maps from Cobb EMC, Georgia Power and Marietta Power showed thousands still without power Friday evening.
According to its website, 22,000 Cobb EMC customers were still without power as of 5:30 p.m. More than 100,000 had had their power restored. More than 10,000 Georgia Power customers were still without power. Of the 22,000 Marietta Power customers who had lost power due to the storm, all but 2,800 had had their power restored by Friday morning.
Mazloom is waiting to see whether the governor will declare a state of emergency, allowing the county and its residents who’ve experienced storm damage to tap federal aid.
Responding to tornadoes is easier, Mazloom said, as their damage is usually limited to a particular part of the county. Because damage from Zeta was so widespread, cleanup is challenging. Mazloom said removing debris from roadsides will likely take weeks.
“When other people move on from it, we’ll still be dealing with it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.