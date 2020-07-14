Cobb police shot a suspected carjacker after he brandished a gun during a foot chase in Austell Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Monday morning, Cobb County Police Department officers found three males in a car that had been reported stolen earlier that day in Atlanta, according to a GBI news release. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the car fled, eventually stopping behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway.
Two suspects fled on foot. One was shot by police after brandishing a handgun, according to police. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition. Officers say they recovered a firearm from the scene. No officers were injured.
The two other suspects were arrested: One, a 17-year-old, on an outstanding arrest warrant; the other, a 15-year-old, on charges related to the stolen vehicle.
The GBI is investigating the shooting. Its findings will be submitted to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the release.
(1) comment
Omg, the riots, protest and looters , here we come.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.