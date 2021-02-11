Cobb County School District will continue to offer a virtual option for students next school year. The district also plans to ask voters to extend the education sales tax this fall, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday.
The virtual and face-to-face school options will be modified, the superintendent said, with a focus on teachers. He did not share details about the plans, but said more information will be available by the end of this academic year.
“We have learned from mistakes, and we have seen the impact that certain strategies have on students and also teachers, and leaders alike,” Ragsdale said during the school board's work session.
Ragsdale said the district is also preparing to ask voters to extend a penny tax on every dollar of sales in the county to support education projects.
The sixth cycle of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education will be presented to voters in a November referendum. The current five-year SPLOST expires in 2023.
“Obviously, we will communicate with Marietta City. I have talked to Superintendent (Grant) Rivera about this, and we look forward to another SPLOST program implementation,” Ragsdale said.
The announcement came shortly before the school board heard data and projections about growth and enrollment. James Wilson, CEO of Education Planners LLC, said the county is continuing to grow, and enrollment is expected to increase despite a dip last year during the pandemic.
“We’re a growing county. People still want to move here and live here. I always compliment the school district because I believe that’s the main reason why,” he said. “We just have to focus on making sure where we’re building schools, adding on to schools, et cetera, is in the right place.”
