Cobb County’s nursing staff have never felt more honored and needed as they do now, industry leaders say, considering the coronavirus pandemic.
Wellstar Health System, which has two hospitals and many other facilities throughout Cobb, is celebrating its nursing staff all May for Nurses Month and leaders say the community’s recent outpouring of gratitude and respect for local medical personnel has really boosted morale during what is a difficult time.
“I’ve been a nurse for over 35 years and this is a once-in-a-generation event, hopefully,” said Jill Case-Wirth, chief nursing executive at Wellstar. “There isn’t a person that has served as a nurse during this time that didn’t feel honored to have been prepared, academically and through their experience, for their neighbors and their friends and their communities. Sense of pride is strong.”
Over 2,000 people in Cobb County have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and more than 100 have died from it, according to the state health department, which started tracking data in late February.
This is the year of the nurse and midwife, as determined by the World Health Organization, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the May 12, 1820, birth of Florence Nightingale, largely considered to be the founder of modern nursing.
Given the milestone and current COVID-19 crisis, Case-Wirth spoke to the MDJ on Monday about Wellstar’s nursing team, how they are coping with the pandemic and what they need going forward to continue to provide care.
Team effortWellstar has almost 7,300 nurses and a total employee base of around 25,000, Case-Wirth said, but even still, coronavirus patient demand for emergency and critical care overwhelmed teams, and medical personnel from other departments were called in to help.
“We needed to enlist nurses outside of intensive care, through preparation and training, to help to assist critical care nurses to provide care for patients, so we had the right number of nurses to care for the patients as they were coming into our facilities,” Case-Wirth said. “I was very proud of the way that nurses volunteered — nurses that had been in critical care and now possibly worked as a nurse practitioner in our ambulatory care areas or have transitioned to another subspecialty very quickly said ‘I’m here, I’ll come back, I’ll help.’” And so we had the benefit, if you will, of being in a large system to call on nurses and clinicians from throughout the entire continuum of care to help in this time of need with our COVID patients.”
Case-Wirth said nursing is considered the backbone of health care because nurses provide constant care around the clock. Nurses tend to show up as their best selves, with high energy and a sense of honor, she said, but coronavirus patients are particularly complex and need a lot of care.
“With that comes some fatigue,” Case-Wirth said. “The increase in the patient population came fast and furious, and we had to increase the number of medical units where we were caring for critical care patients so that we had adequate spaces as that population grew. We rested our nurses, we rotated our clinicians, but both the physical and the emotional demands of caring for these patients, it weighed heavy.”
Wellstar has been supporting its nursing staff by having behavioral health workers call nurses at the end of their shifts to check if they are all right, Case-Wirth said, also citing materials provided for nurses about personal wellness and care.
“At the beginning of a shift and at the end of a shift, almost every team has stood and socially distanced, in their personal protective gear, and had a moment with each other that was inspiring and reflective, and at times there were prayers for the patients they had cared for and for one another, to build that strength and resiliency that’s so, so important during this time for those that are caring for these patients in need,” Case-Wirth said.
Community supportCase-Wirth said the Cobb community’s outpouring of support for local nurses and other health workers has been greatly appreciated.
“I can’t imagine a time where nursing doesn’t feel more honored as well as more respected and valued by the community,” she said, citing prayer rituals for medical staff, law enforcement vehicle parades and the many handmade signs dotted on front lawns and sidewalks throughout the community acknowledging and thanking health workers.
“We want to share our gratitude, for how grateful we are to the community for being there for us and for our health care colleagues during this really challenging time,” Case-Wirth said. “We’ve heard you, felt your hard work, heartfelt messages, and we are so grateful for the collaboration and support that you’ve given us.”
Case-Wirth said as the pandemic progresses, nurses need residents to continue following social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines as recommended by federal and state authorities.
“You might be someone that could spread the virus and not even know it,” she said. “It’s not over, we’re not through with this pandemic, we need to stay the course and be really resilient and responsive as anything could shift within our communities.”
Patients experiencing the COVID-19 virus are “very ill,” she said, and their complex care requires expert teams led by physicians, nurses and other health professionals.
In addition, extra measures to protect both medical staff and patients is a new sort of barrier that factors into treatment, she said.
“We have been very fortunate that our supply of personal protective equipment has been very solid within Wellstar and we have followed all of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines in accordance with that.”
Nurses MonthAs a special focus throughout May, nurses at Wellstar are the subject of weekly activities and initiatives designed to benefit their well-being, all conducted appropriately per American Nursing Association recommendations in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, Case-Wirth said.
Self care was the first week’s focus, with a podcast from integrative medicine and behavioral health staff, she said, adding this week is about recognition, and nursing team members are asked to wear white in honor of Nightingale and to write notes of recognition for one another, in thanks for individual and collective contributions.
Later in the month, nurses will be asked to share their personal stories and professional inspirations for a national podcast, Case-Wirth said, adding that the last week of May is about community engagement, and Wellstar will host a food drive for community food pantries.
“We know there are many out there that are suffering and in need,” she said.
Noble professionNursing is recognized as one of the most trusted professions, Case-Wirth said, and she believes the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on nursing in a potentially significant way.
“I believe that coming off of this the interest in individuals to become nurses will be heightened, and that we will have an opportunity to enroll and graduate more and more nurses,” she said, citing a nationwide nursing shortage.
“At times like this you recognize the importance of having a solid and a strong and a prepared workforce to care for our most vulnerable patients across Georgia and across the country,” Case-Wirth said. “I would challenge those individuals that have been inspired during COVID-19, those young men and women or those second, third careerists that have always thought that nursing might be the profession that they want to be a part of, to enroll in a school of nursing and to join the profession and be part of something that is so much greater than yourself and give back to the community, in a measurable way.”
